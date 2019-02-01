Clear

Police Confiscate Drugs and Guns

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 8:15 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

into police... this morning - a massive drug bust from a huntsville home! here you can see some of the items siezed by the madison and morgan county special operation task force.... almost 200 xanax pills, 2 ounces marijuana, a high powered rifle and 2 semi-automatic handguns were all taken. waay 31 is working to learn more information. we'll keep you
