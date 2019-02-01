Speech to Text for Scottsboro Judge in Court

happening today -- a scottsboro judge will be in court today facing reckless endangerment charges. judge scott berry was arrested in august after an off-duty douglas police officer filed an arrest warrant against him. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us now live with more details of the case. rodneya judge scott berry was appointed judge in september...a month after his arrest -- but never told anyone what he was accused of. mayor robert shelton told waay 31 he nor city council were aware of berry's arrest when he was appointed to the bench. albertville police say officers responded to a call of a verbal argument between berry and the off-duty officer. the officer says berry showed up unannounced and when asked to leave he hit the officer with a vehicle. berry turned himself in after the arrest warrant was filed. berry plans on pleading not guilty and contesting the charges. waay 31 will be in the courtroom this morning keeping track of what happens next. live in hsv, rr, waay 31