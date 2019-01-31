Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Registered Nurses

truck can be removed. in this week's "skilled to work" special report - we're taking a detailed look at careers with a large number of job openings each year and not nearly enough qualified applicants to choose from. these jobs pay well and don't require a four-year college degree. one such job is registered nurses. and as waay 31's will robinson-smith reports, this field consistently has thousands of openings across the state. nursing care has always been in high demand across the united states. however, since the early 80s... rosler demand has quadrupled. and that's several factors. andrea rosler handles hiring and training at huntsville hospital. she says there aren't nearly enough nurses entering the workforce. rosler as the population has aged and the demand has increased, the supply of nursing has not kept up with that. so as you probably have heard over the years, we at any given time, have well over 200 rn positions, not to mention the other types of paraprofessiona ls, openings at any given time. abby malone is one of the younger nurses at huntsville hospital and plans on staying in the field for the long haul. she says one reason people might not be rushing to nursing is because they don't fully understand what it entails. malone i think when most people think of nursing, the immediately jump to bedside. but it's not always just bedside nursing. there are so many different ways you can go with one degree. so it's a very versatile degree. historically, the field is primarily female. right now, rosler say the ratio is about 80-20 female. troy biggs said he didn't give that much thought when he started nearly 10 years ago. he said he likes the challenge of working in the intensive care unit and having a schedule that gives him plenty of time to see his family. biggs the full-time schedule is three, 12-hour shifts a week. they're very long days, but you've got four other days that you can work over-time shifts, get a second job, make more money or i tend to try and spend more time with my family on my off days. robinson-smith and while there are plenty of nursing programs that are done at four-year colleges like uah, auburn or the university of south alabama, anyone can become a registered nurse with a two-year associates degree. and some places, like huntsville hospital, even have programs to reimburse tuition. rosler you start at $40,000, $45,000 a year and then there are many opportunities after that to get specialization to get advanced degrees and i think it's something that's a good starting point for anybody. and with nearly 3300 openings for registered nurses across the state, there's no shortage of opportunities. but for nurses such as malone, the job is far more than a paycheck. malone it's not just that we're just here passing meds and following through with orders, we're here and we're the last line of defense for this patient and make sure that they get the care they need. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about opportunities for nursing education here in the tennessee valley and for the rest of our skilled to work series, head over to our website: waaytv.com and click the skilled to work tab