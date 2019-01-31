Speech to Text for Albertville Amphiteater Project Back on Track

at 10 am. a 60 million dollar new park project in albertville is back on track today after a string of cold, rainy days caused some parts of the project to be delayed . you're looking at video of the demolition of the old park that will be replaced by the sand mountain park and amphitheater. today crews were able to start some foundation work. waay31s sierra phillips met with city officials as well as people who live near the construction to find out how the facility is moving along. "i want you to take a look at where construction is right now-- by 2020 over there is set to be soccer fields over there is set to be a huge amphitheater" cutler - "we didn't know we moved in right when it was happening" from kimberly cutler's front yard-- you can see construction on the new sand mountain park and amphitheater is in full swing. cutler - "yesterday there was a big vibration in our house" she was hearing and feeling- what crews tell me- were multiple blasts for installing a new underground sewage system cutler "i honestly thought it was an earthquake" and while- cutler says right now its not fun.... cutler "it kind of is what it is" ....cutler and city council member jill oakley agree it'll be worth it in the end oakley- "we're excited to see it come to fruition" the first round of the project will take 14 months and the second round will take 2 years the new park will have a 9000 seat amphitheater, multiple sports courts, over four miles of hiking trails and more -- all sitting on about 125 acres of land now neighbors are concerned about traffic. but oakley says the council found a solution. they will add entrances to the park that connect to highway 431 and improve nearby, smaller roads. oakley- "so that people can get into the park that are visiting our city" and for now, it's a waiting game for homeowners nearby cutler - "it is loud, we experience it 6 days a week....but when its done and over with it is what it is, its going to be a park and i'm excited about it" in albertville sp waay31 news construction for this project is paid in part from a 1 cent sales tax increase approved last year.