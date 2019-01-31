Speech to Text for Friends and Family Raising Funds After Wreck

tonight friends are pleading for help, after a loved one died in a crash hundreds of miles away. the crash happened monday in the northwest texas town of perry-ton. hank casteel of florence died... along with the woman who hit the car he was riding in. texas investigators tell us danny motley and jason bur-bank, also of florence, were hurt. waay31's breken terry joins us live to tell us how friends are trying to help the families. breken? hank casteel and the surviving men all called florence home and now friends have set up go fund me pages to help the families. according to hank casteel's go fund me page the men were working out of town in texas. the page says casteel had a fiance and they are in shock at his passing. casteel's brother-in-law jason burbank is also in critical condition, according to texas public safety. burbanks go fund me page says he has two kids and his family is with him in a hospital in amarillo. texas officials said danny motely is currently in stable condition. investigators say the woman who hit them was headed north on a highway, and hit them head-on as they headed south. live in florence bt waay31.