Speech to Text for High School Basketball Game Cancelled due to Threats

breaking news! a boys basketball game between columbia high school and bob jones was canceled because of threatening posts on social media. just 40 minutes ago -- madison police confirmed a person shot over the weekend is a bob jones student. police aren't sure if the threats are connected to the shooting -- but told us they're aware of the situation. i'm najahe sherman. i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live from bob jones high school after talking to students on campus! sarah?