New townhouse development planned in Priceville

in the past. new information at six... the town of priceville could see some big development in the near future! according to city officials - about 500 homes and some businesses are on the radar for a chunk of farm land that was recently rezoned. waay 31's scottie kay was in priceville today where she spoke with folks who live next to the farmland and learned what they think about the possible development. this is where developers would like to build something much like the village of providence in huntsville.. but people who live in the subdivision right behind this land say they're not too thrilled about the idea. pkg: bly panter, lives nearby "i didn't want to live in a big town. i wanted to be centrally located and have access to that, but i don't want to be in it." bly panter says he bought his home in priceville because he liked the small-town feel. so when he heard that the farm land behind his home will soon hold about 500 apartments and townhouses, as well as retail and office space.. he wasn't a fan. bly panter, lives nearby "i've never understood why there's anything wrong with things kind of staying the same. i would like to see it stay just the way it is. probably the property values may go upthat doesn't interest me at all. i don't care." and he's not the only one. jill marchese, lives nearby "to not have that laidback atmosphere anymore, and that invasion of privacy, it's concerning for us. we wanted that peaceful setting for our boys." jill marchese says the farm land behind her home was a big reason she and her family moved to priceville.. and she's a little worried about what new development could mean for her community. jill marchese, lives nearby "the traffic congestion and the possibility for more crime with all the new businesses and things, we might possibly consider moving." i talked with other neighbors who were in favor of the new development but didn't want to go on camera.. they told me they like the idea of being able to do things at home.. instead of having to go out of town. panter says, if the majority of people feel that way, he'll make do with the new development. bly panter, lives nearby "i'll get along with it. i may not like it, i may grumble about it sometimes, but i'll live with it." reporting in priceville, sk, waay 31 news according to officials - groundbreaking on the new development is expected in four to six months. the mayor of priceville told waay 31 the development should attract future employees of the mazda- toyota plant.. and will be good for nearby