Speech to Text for Opening statements begin in Huntsville trial of man accused of killing his wife and son

throughout the evening... new information -- today- we learned more about the killings of a huntsville woman and her son. the two were murdered back in 20-13 inside their south huntsville home. now - marc stone - is on trial for killing his wife and son. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about what led up to the killings. sydney? inside the courthouse a room full of jurors listened to what happened in february of 20-13. the police officer who stone admitted the killings to nearly 6 years ago--took the stand and said stone was calm the whole time he told him what happened back then. and inside the courtroom today--stone was also calm and showed no emotion. tim gann--the chief trial attorney for the district attorney's office described a fight between stone and his wife the night the murders happened. he said stone became so enraged--he strangled his wife on the couch--as she fought back. then the state said he entered his 7 year old son's bedroom. that's when they say stone tried to also strangle his son--but was unsuccessful in killing him..so he filled the bath tub with water and drowned him. the state told jurors stone admitted that at the time of the killings something "broke inside of him and he felt free". the police officer he admitted the crimes to in 20-13 testified stone said the bodies were in a bed surrounded by candles. he said after he placed the bodies there, he took off the next morning to central alabama with his two daughters. it's unclear why stone didn't harm the girls-but instead left them with his mom before taking her car and turning himself in. now stone's state of mind is what the jury is tasked with deciding in this case.. they have to determine if stone knew right from wrong when he killed his wife and son.. live in huntsville sm waay