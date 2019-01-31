Speech to Text for Changes Coming to Huntsville Public Transportation

under investigation. changes are on they way to public transportation in huntsville. and it's all because of suggestions you made to the city. waay 31's casey albritton is live to explain what you could see in the future. casey? the city has been asking for feedback for months now from people who rely on public transportation. the people i talked to today all told me one major issue, is lack of hours. brandon blake/ bus rider "i was upset...i would have gone over there to complain, but they were closed." carlos mcneil/ bus rider "it gets kind of irritating because when you really need it, it's not there." these are the reactions from bus riders when i asked them about the public transportation system in huntsville. carlos mcneil says he is dealing with some medical issues...and riding the bus is a necessity. carlos mcneil/ bus rider "lately i've been riding the bus everyday, trying to go back and forth to the doctor. that's the only transportation i have." he says his wife uses the family car...and he has to find another way to get places. carlos mcneil/ bus rider "she is at work and i'm out here trying to find a ride...and the buses...if they would start to run on the weekends it would be nice...it would help us out a lot. " brandon blake is a server in huntsville and says he also experiences bus issues. he says he recently got off of work late and no buses were running...so he had to walk home. brandon blake/ bus rider "i was aggravated...that i had to walk...i had been out all day, and then having to walk in the dark, in the cold....it's january...an hour away from home...so that was frustrating." the parking and public transit department has spent the past 8 months taking surveys from bus riders, and people online. they're listening to the top requests, like bus routes on saturdays. something that could also help with traffic. tommy brown/ public transit department"as huntsville continues to grow in population, as our traffic volume increases then certainly more people will ride and that will help reduce traffic as we move forward." brandon says he's just happy he might be able to catch the bus home. brandon blake/ bus rider "it would be super helpful if the buses did run later in the evening." the department will present the survey findings to the city council on febuary 14th. if the changes are approved, buses could start running these new hours by august. reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.