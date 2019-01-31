Speech to Text for Man May Have Saved Couple's Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a husband's quick thinking may have saved a monrovia couple's home. fire broke out in the chimney ... we first brought this to you last night at 10. waay31s alexis scott explains how the couple is moving forward. most of the driveway is clear now -- but earlier the prescott family's driveway had trucks filled with their furniture -- paintings -- and appliances. now -- that family is thankful only a portion of their house was damaged. ms. prescott tells me if her husband hadn't moved quickly -- things could have been much worse. dana prescott, monrovia resident "we've talked to the adjusters and they're probably going to have to re-paint the whole house because we definitely have smoke damage to that" the damage from a wednesday night fire not only left smoke in the walls -- there's also water on the floor --soot and ashes around the fireplace -- and destroyed house hold items. dana prescott says she and her husband were watching tv when he heard a noise from the chimney -- minutes later a fire broke out. dana prescott, monrovia resident "he hollered, call 9-1-1 and get out." the monrovia fire department came quickly and were able to get the fire out -- but dana says she's thankful her husband was awake and actively listening to what was around them. dana prescott, monrovia resident "he heard something fall and i don't know if it was the chimney top or what, but he heard a noise. noise." now -- she tells me they both are assessing the damage and figuring out what they will replace to make their home new again. "had we been asleep, there's no telling what could have happened. it probably would have hit the attic even before the smoke alarm and the whole house would have been gone." butt the 2 sots together dana prescott, monrovia resident "a lot of people are going to hear me say that and are going to be like, yeah of course...well, that's a stupid thing to say of course you shouldn't. but people do." the insurance company offered the prescotts a hotel room, but dana says they declined -- choosing to stay in their home until everything is back to normal. dana prescott, monrovia resident "we were lucky... very fortunate." the monrovia volunteer fire department told me to get your chimney checked every few months ... and make sure it's free of debris at the base and the top. dana tells me they had their chimney cleaned just last month. in madison, alexis scott waay31news we asked monrovia fire department if they know the cause of the fire -- they say it's still unknown but is glad the