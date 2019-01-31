Speech to Text for Colbert County Schools Cuts Utility Costs

of us have run up our heating bills in this cold snap ... colbert county schools are saving millions! waay31s breken terry shows us how improvements ... some big, some small ... that are helping the district cut its utility costs. each colbert county class room like this one now has sensors in it, which turn the new led lights on but after 20 minutes they go off and this is just one improvement on how the school system is saving money. colbert county schools chief financial officer james brumley said their 8 million dollar contract with schneider electric will save them millions. brumley- over 12 million dollars in savings over 20 years. along with upgrading to led lights and sensors, the company also brought in energy efficient heating and cooling systems, and upgrades to lessen each school's water consumption- saving the school system 500,000 in the first year. brumley- there's no way we would have been able to financially afford to do the infrastructure that has taken place with our current budget and with the guaranteed savings project it guarantees us the savings every year. katie dalrymple has a 4th grader in the colbert county school system and she says the savings from the project will only open more doors in the district for students. dalrymple- i'm looking forward to what the savings will allow us to really push forward into more technology more opportunities for our students. in the contract with schneider electric gym lights at colbert heights high school were replaced with more energy efficient ones and they got a new roof. emma james- it's made the gym brighter. it makes it feel more at home. schneider electric told waay31 the environmental impact of the upgrades throughout the school district is equal to taking 5,000 cars off the road.colbert heights senior emma james tells us not only are they helping the environment but saving money too. james- it makes me excited for the generations coming up because i want to be a teacher and knowing were saving all this money really excites me. look live tag: because the school system is making strides to be more energy efficient, the tennessee valley authority recently awarded them around 60,000 dollars for their efforts. in colbert co bt waay31. schneider electric told waay 31 the school system should save about half a million dollars this year ... and the savings will increase each