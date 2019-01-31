Speech to Text for Death Penalty Trial Underway

a death penalty trial is now underway in huntsville for a man accused of killing his family. prosecutors say marc stone strangled his wife and drowned his son in 20-13 inside their south huntsville home. he then drove his daughters car to his parents' house in central alabama, and turned himself into police. waay 31' sydney martin is live at the madison county courthouse this afternoon to update us on what happened on the first day of trial. sydney? dan, najahe--in the last two hours the trial started after two and a half days were spent selecting 16 people to sit on the jury. the jury pool consists of 9 women and 7 men. of those 16 -- 4 are alternates. so far the jury's heard from two witnesses --and they are hearing from a third witness right now... the case isn't about if marc stone killed his wife and 7 year old son--- in fact stone's attorney told us they know he did... the jury is tasked with the decision if marc stone was unable to determine the difference between right and wrong at the time of the killings. we've heard from stone's attorney who said a doctor believes marc stone suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.. but the madison county district attorney's office said in it's opening statement this afternoon that stone had no history of mental illness prior to the killings. now madison county district attorney rob broussard told me the case should last about a week now that the trial is underway. the death penalty is a possible sentence if stone is found guilty of capital murder. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.