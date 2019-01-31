Clear

Woman Recovering After Crash

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 12:10 PM
suv hit the new details -- a woman is now recovering after being trapped inside her car following a crash near owens cross road. authorities say the woman's car went off the side of us 431 just before 8am and hit a utility pole. a portion of the roadway was closed due to the crash. huntsville police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
