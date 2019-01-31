Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trash Panda Emporium

Trash Panda Emporium

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 10:32 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 10:32 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Trash Panda Emporium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can. happening today-- waay-31 will get a look at the new trash panda emporium at bridge street town center. this store is a lot bigger than the one which opened for a while before christmas. in addition to things like clothes and souvenirs, they have technology to show potential seat-holder what they view will look like from their seat! the new store will open for the public
Huntsville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events