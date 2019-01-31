Clear
Officers Have to Brave The Cold

despite the cold, police officers, sheriff deputies, and state troopers are still hard at work. wednesday night--- third shift officers with huntsville police made their way in for another cold night on patrol. however the department has a policy that officers cannot be outside for longer than an hour when it is this cold. one officer told us, he just does what he can to stay focused on his work when it gets this cold. "we always try to send two officers anyway. we like to do a round robin, give an officer a break." "i like to get me a good pair of cotton gloves, and we're authorized to wear a stocking cap or toboggan officer tucker also said he does his best to protect against frost bite and hypothermia-- but his advice to you is the same you've heard over and over again - stay
