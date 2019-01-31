Speech to Text for Schools Shut Down Due to Flu Outbreak

on the front driver's side. happening today -- several schools throughout the tennessee valley are closed because of illness. waay 31 learned marshall county, fayetteville schools, giles county schools, and lincoln county schools are all out for the rest of the week. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with a look at why officials decided to close. rodneya. parents-- you may want to break out the disinfecting wipes when you hear these numbers. in marshall county alone-- more than 800 students and 36 staff members missed school yesterday because of flu. that's why they're closing down for the rest of week -- and they're not alone. in fayetteville schools 400 students and 20 staff members were out of school with illnesses. and in giles county-- students and teachers are battling both the flu and strep throat-- which is why schools there are closed. we asked the superintendent of marshall county schools, cindy wigley, about the decision to close-- she said quote schools say any sick student should stay home from school until they've been fever free without medications for 24 hours. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.