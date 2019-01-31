Clear
Identification Fraud Suspects

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 9:46 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Identification Fraud Suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have it. this morning--- huntsville police needs your help! take a look at these photos. police said these people used a lost credit card to go on a shopping spree! police said the 2 women and a man went to several businesses -- including the walmart on drake avenue! they spent over 2-thousand dollars on the card! the 3 may be traveling in a yellow car with a small spare tire
