More Correctional Officers

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 9:43 AM
Sam Edwards

this morning we learned the alabama corrections commissioner said the department is asking for money to hire 500 more corrections officers! commissioner jeff dunn said the additional officers are also a quote, "down payment" on an order from a federal judge to add as many as 2,000 correctional officers to state prisons. he also said governor kay ivey is looking at options for building
