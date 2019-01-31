Clear
Charged With Attempted Murder

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 9:41 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this morning--- a dekalb county man is charged with attempted murder. the dekalb sheriff's office says - michael hardeman - pointed a gun at a neighbor and pulled the trigger. luckily it did not go off. before he tried to shoot him - hardeman allegedly tried to hit the neighbor with a hammer! the sheriff's office believes the dispute was over a property line.
