Stephen Stone Hearing

happening today -- the opening statements are set to begin in a capital murder trial where a man is accused of killing his wife and 7-year old son in 2013. take a look at your screen - stephen marc stone is the man who could face the death penalty if convicted of the two killings. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following the beginning of the trial and joins us live now with more on this case. im just outside the madison county courthouse where the first two days of the trial were jury selection. today, we should have a jury picked out of more than 80 people and prepare for opening statements. authorities say stone strangled his wife and 7- year-old son in 2013 at their home. after allegedly killing them, he confessed and turned himself into leeds police, just east of birmingham. stone now faces two capital murder charges -- one accusing him of killing two or more people, the other for the killing of a person younger than 14 years old. this trial has been a longtime coming, but was delayed because of stone's competency to stand trial. he was initially deemed incompetent to stand trial because of his mental state. stone received treatment from the taylor hardin medical facility in tuscaloosa and has now been in the courtroom for the first two days of trial. stone's attorneys are arguing he is not guilty by reason of insanity while the prosecution is arguing stone knew exactly what he was doing. ive spoken with both the prosecution and defense in this case, they say they expect this trial to go on for almost two weeks. live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31