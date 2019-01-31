Speech to Text for Thursday Morning Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- huntsville police are on the scene of a wreck possibly involving a pedestrian right now. waay 31's rodneya ross just arrived to the secene and is live right now-- rodneya-- what can you tell us? the huntsville city school board of education will announce their top 5 candidates for the cfo position. vo: the board has been searching for a new cfo after bob hay good resigned and ideally want the position filled by februry 18th waay31 will be at the meeting today with the latest. rodneya? happening today -- the opening statements are set to begin in a capital murder trial where a man is accused of killing his wife and 7-year old son in 2013. stephen marc stone is the man who could face the death penalty if convicted of the two killings. crews are now blasting cecil ashburn drive in huntsville... and the land trust of alabama is warning people to stay off closed hiking trails near the road. the city of huntsville says if anyone doesn't obey the warning signs, consequences could be deadly. happening today -- several schools throughout the tennessee valley are closed because of illness. marshall county, fayetteville schools, giles county schools, and lincoln county schools are all out for the rest of the week. within past five minutes, president trump tweeted that chinese negotiators are in the u.s. to work on a trade deal. president said they are meeting in the oval office today. he said that a final deal won't be reached until he meets with president xi. new information on a team which has been sent by secretary of state mike pompeo to set up a second meeting between president trump and north korean leader kim jong un. pompeo told fox news the team is headed there to, quote - "lay down the foundations" for steps toward denuclearization of the korean peninsula. new details this morning on a missing tennessee teenager. the 14-year-old was last seen going to bed around 11 at night on january 13th. savannah pruitt's siblings found her bedroom window wide open the next morning. monroe county sheriff's said savannah's two phones pinged more than 100 miles away in kentucky. the federal bureau of investigation and tennessee bureau of investigation have joined the search for pruitt. happening today, the 6th annual "i heart huntsville" social media campaign kicks off. each day the huntsville- madison county convention and visitors center will post a new theme and all you have to do is post a picture that goes along with the theme. but-- make sure to use hashtag "i heart h-s-v." then each night a new winner will