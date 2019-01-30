Speech to Text for Rocket City Championship bringing pro-wrestling to Hazel Green

be a good one. earlier this month rocket city championship wrestling packed 522 in a building off the highway in hazel green. a record. all those fans, wanting to see professional wrestling. you know the theatrical body slamming drama that unfolds before your eyes... the local promotion has come a long way, in a short amount of time. rocket city championship wrestling started two years ago... "i've loved professional wrestling since i was a a kid, watching it with my grandfather, my first memories were wrestlemania 3, hulk hogan and andre the giant." the wrestling promotion in hazel green started for fans like james headrick.... he is the general manager at moe's in madison during the day, but at night, he trains to be the rocket city's next super hero. "it's a life-long dream, and for me to be able to take advantage of it right here in the tennesee valley, 20-30 minutes away from home, it's awesome." rocket city championship wrestling ceo barry kolhoff wanted to turn a wrestling fans' passion into a purpose... "no one starts off great, you don't start off with a college degree, you take baby steps, pro wrestling is the same way." kolhoff says he's helping his guys to be successful outside of the ring. by teaching confidence.. "they love lutha you know?" and poise. "in the military your'e taught the discipline, you're taught the respect the integrity, wrestling is taught me to open my eyes to the love and passion, and its made me a better person." so lutha says it takes a lot of discipline, and if you're tough enough, give it a try stand up of wrestling "we bring it, we entertain, and that's what it is, it's entertainment. it's art, it's pro- wrestling, it's story telling." "do you think this is alabama's best kept secret? there's no promotion that's running how we do, from talent to fans to production. no one is beating this top notch promotion." their next show is this saturday in hazel green behind cosmos fitness at 7 o clock . they're claling this one the british invasion, so go check out the local wrestling talent face off against foes from across the seas. ad-lib sports cross talk