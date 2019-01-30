Speech to Text for Huntsville police officers brave the cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten! despite temperatures this cold -- some people still have to spend the night outside working to keep you safe! waay 31's alexis scott is live at the huntsville police department to show us the tough time officers face staying warm while keeping the city secure. here at huntsville p-d, third shift officers are making their way in, getting ready for another cold night on patrol. i spoke to one officer who took me along for a ride to show me what he does to stay focused on cold nights like this. michael tucker, hsv police officer "every time that we've had icy weather, in alabama, since i've been a police officer, it seems like it always falls on the days that i work." even after 11 years on the force, officer michael tucker says it's never easy working during frigid temperatures. but he and fellow officers do what they can to keep a tight unit when responding to calls. "we always try to send two officers anyway. we like to do a round robin, give an officer a break." the department also has a policy that officers can't be outside for longer than an hour in weather like this. although officer tucker says you have to prepare mentally -- it's the physical preparation that helps the most. "i like to get me a good pair of cotton gloves, and we're authorized to wear a stocking cap or toboggan." but other parts of their uniform aren't much help. "these boots are made for running on asphalt and grass. they have great grip for that, but they do absolutely nothing for a patch of ice." but while out on patrol, officer tucker says the one thing that bothers him the most is seeing some people who don't have a warm place to go when temperatures drop below freezing. "like tonight if it gets in the teens, it's really dangerous to be outside, we bring our animals inside." officer tucker says he does his best to protect against frost bite and hypothermia but his best advice is to stay safe by staying indoors if you can. live in huntsville alexis scott waay31 news.