Speech to Text for One more bitter night in the Tennessee Valley, then warming starts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. intense cold will grip the tennessee valley for one more night, then warming is set to begin thursday afternoon. that doesn't mean thursday afternoon will be warm. it just means the warming trend starts. this evening will be mostly clear aside from high clouds. temperatures will drop into the 20s by 6-7 pm. expect temperatures in the teens by sunrise thursday. wind will be light, but even a slight wind can make us feel 5-10 degrees colder. a warmer wind will help to get a grip on that cold, and thursday afternoon will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. the wind won't be strong, so wind chills aren't likely to be more than 2-5 degrees colder than the temperatures. a weak disturbance will clip the tennessee valley on friday. it will bring some spotty showers, but more of us will likely stay dry. the weekend will stay mostly dry, though a couple of stray showers can't be ruled out, especially on sunday. the warming trend will persist, sending highs into the lower 60s and lows into the 40s for the weekend. even warmer 60s are likely by early next week. morning lows will climb back into the 50s, and we will be warmer than normal for the first half of next week. monday warms ahead of a fast-moving storm system that will bring rain and some thunderstorms. another storm system will thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.