Speech to Text for Suspect Turned Himself In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom... this man -- lukas liparote -- just turned himself in! he was wanted for a violent robbery in florence -- and was believed to be armed and dangerous! he turned himself in to the the lauderdale county sheriff's office.. he's