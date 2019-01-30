Speech to Text for Schools will be trained to use life-saving drug

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an opioid-reversing drug will soon be available to alabama schools. the state just announced the drug "naloxone" ... which reverses an overdose ... will be made available in all public schools. the program has support of the attorney general. we wanted to know what parents think. "sometimes a well meaning young person can inadvertently get involved with a crowd, and find themselves in an uncompromising position." david leonard is a minister who works with teens. he says he's seen the effects of opioid abuse on young adults. leonard we need to educate our students, our parents, our teachers about the challenges of our young people. wednesday, alabama's superintendent announced a program to bring naloxone into public schools that want to participate. staffers would be trained to administer the drug through an auto-injector. attorney general steve marshall told waay 31 he was hesitant at first because he feared it would encourage teens to use drugs. the battle is a personal one for him, after his wife's suicide while battling addiction. but after a conversation with a doctor, marshall changed his mind. marshall "i was talking to one of the doctors about that, and he looked at me and said, 'well, i can't help them if they're dead.' and that really was an eye- opener for me to say that i can't help someone if they made the decision to overdose and die. " parents we talked to agreed, school staff should be equipped for the worst-case scenario. o'kain "if the child is definitely having a drug overdose, they're going to be in a bad way anyway." waay 31 reached out to school districts across north alabama. some expressed an interest in being a part of the program. marshall "i think it's a very proactive step to try and be able to save lives." huntsville city schools tells us it's looking at the next steps in bringing the program here. madison county tells us it's interested as well, but it will take time to set up protocol with the school board. moments ago huntsville city schools released this statement saying quote ""huntsville city schools will be developing procedures and training for our health services staff in the near future. staff training is required before a school