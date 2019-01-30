Speech to Text for Hiking trails closed due to blasting

wait until i say that's new video released today of the blasting happening on cecil ashburn for the road's widening project. blasting got underway this month and is expected to last about 4 months. waay31's sydney martin learned more about why the city of huntsville and the land trust of north alabama are warning people to stay off closed hiking trails near the project. "trail entrances like this one are open during the cecil ashburn construction. but the landtrust of north alabama said just because you can enter the trails doesn't mean all of them are open because some are dangerous during construction." teri stone, works near blasting site, "every week. every time i'm out this way you can hear them working on the road and it's kind of loud." teri stone told me she cleans houses that back up to the cecil ashburn road closure so she hears the drilling and blasting. about 12 miles of trails in blevins gap nature preserve overlook jones valley and some of the trails are close to the project. the city of huntsville told us the construction crews caught at least 1 hiker taking video of the blasting...and told me it caused them to stop their work until the person was safely out of the area. teri stone, works near blasting site, "they're not very intelligent i don't think. that would be crazy. you're asking to get hurt." the land trust of north alabama is asking people to abide by the signs that warn of closed trails because of the closeness to the project..somethi ng the city of huntsville told me could become deadly if people don't listen. teri stone, works near blasting site,"they're protecting whoever is going to be on those trails and there are a lot of people who use those trails." stone told me the cold weather might be keeping hikers away for now...but come this spring...she thinks people hiking on closed trails will become an even bigger program. teri stone, works near blasting site,"just wait till it warms up...i'm sure there will be more out there...i'm sure." syd "the land trust said if you are in the area a ound the time of blasting the contractor is supposed to be putting out 5 loud sirens warning people they have 5 minutes until blasting occurs and to get out of the area. in hsv sm waay 31 news. the closed trails near the construction aren't expected to reopen until may of 2020 when the cecil ashburn construction is complete. when cecil ashburn first closed - huntsville police started patrolling the area because they were concerned teens would by-pass the barricades. a spokesman said it's illegal to go around the barricades.. if they catch you -- you could face criminal charges and-or fines... police told waay 31 - when the road was first built 2 decades ago -- they regularly found teens in the secluded areas