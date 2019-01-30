Speech to Text for Authorities search for armed robbery suspect

up on waay 31 news at five. florence police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous in connection to a robbery. police tell us lukas and three friends beat a man on spurr street, then stole his car and other items. police arrested the other three men you see on your screen. they are charged with robbery and assault. waay31's breken terry explains why police believe the fourth man is armed and dangerous, breken? i am here on spurr street and this is the home where the robbery and assault took place. police tell us there was a gun used in the robbery that has not been recovered and that's why people should consider lukas liparote armed and dangerous. price- at this time i do believe it was drug related. just like many other crimes we investigate. florence police detective michael price tells us the victim and four suspects were all friends hanging out at bradley murawski's house on spurr street, when they attacked the victim. price- the victims vehicle was stolen by the offenders and it was recovered two days later in colbert county. price said they have not recovered items that were in the car or a gun used in the robbery. but they have arrested chance ellis, bradley murawski, and daylen murphy. but liparote is still on the loose. bennett- it's always a concern when you have someone on the loose that might be a threat or threatening to neighborhoods, children, and elders. jeff bennett is doing some house work on spurr street and says he's glad it wasn't a random robbery but sad that people could attack their friends. bennett- somebody is your friend then they turn on you like that you never expect something to happen that way. bennett says he's seen drugs ruin people. bennett- different friends that ive met 15 to 20 years ago that are now on drugs in this area that i would have never thought would have touched that type of stuff. look live tag: police tell us the victim did not have severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. he's now out recovering at home. in flo bt waay31.