Speech to Text for Schools closed due to illnesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some school districts here in the tennessee valley will close for the rest of the week because of sickness. waay31's sierra phillips spent the day in fayetteville tennessee where educators are working to keep the flu from spreading. for the rest of the week the parking lot here at lincoln county high school is set to stay just as empty as it is right now i talked to multiple districts to find out how hard the flu is hitting them jones - "this is by far the worst i've ever seen in my career" eric jones is the principal of fayetteville high school- he told me he's worked in the district for nearly 2 decades and he's never seen sickness sweep through the school like this before jones - "there's no comparison" out of 1400 students-- more than 400 didn't come to school or left early on wednesday. jones "i'll have kids come to the office with a fever of 100 and theyll have a fever of 103 within the half an hour it takes for their parents to come get them" thats why fayetteville city schools, and lincoln county schools are closed the rest of the week. i checked with north alabama districts as well-- albertville city schools told me they're back to normal after opening for the first time since last thursday limestone county has seen an uptick, especially at schools closer to tennessee. madison county and huntsville city schools are fine. here in lincoln county -- mom candice bates just got the call. bates - "saying that schools were closed for the rest of the week" bates says shes already making plans to care for her 3rd grader -- and making sure she does everything she can to avoid sickness bates "lysol everything, i keep my lysol with me , i've got hand sanitize" while the district tries to make sure healthy students, stay healthy. jones - "i think its a prudent decision to make sure we're puttig the health of our students before anythign else" in lincoln co sp waay31 news