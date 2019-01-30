Clear

Man allegedly beat child with board

Limestone County investigators are looking into a case they say is the worst case of child abuse they've seen in years

Posted By: James Hessler

it's the worst case of child abuse limestone county investigators say they've seen in years. chad powers is charged with aggravated child abuse after multiple injuries were found on his girlfriend's toddler. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with the little boy's neighbors. the little boy was taken to athens-limestone hospital and was later released. chad
