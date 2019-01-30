Speech to Text for Customers still frustrated with Redline Steel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information.... we are hearing from more customers tonight, who say a business failed to keep its promises, and ruined christmas for a lot of them. many viewers have reached out to waay 31 about their grievances with the wall art decor company "redline steel." waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the company with more complaints, and redline's response. it's been about a month since we told you about the back-up here at redline steel... but the owner tells me he and his team are working relentlessly to make it up to their customers. dawn bockert, customer "you've got people like me, i'm a three-time cancer survivor. the last one i just had was in may of last year. i don't have all this money to be giving to a company to not get the product that i bought." dawn bockert is still upset over the roundabout she says she went through, with redline steel. she placed her order in october. when it hadn't arrived two months later, she called a manager at the company and threatened to file a complaint with the b-b-b. then she says her order was shipped. but bockert says she's still seeing on social media where others were in the same boat after the company had a manufacturing problem and didn't get some products shipped in time for christmas. she wants to be their voice. dawn bockert, customer "i came across a woman who's a single mom. she didn't have a lot of money to spend at christmas. she ordered gifts in plenty of time to receive themdidn't and said she didn't have any additional money to go out and purchase another gift. yet you've got an owner who continues to go out on social media and flaunts his lamborghinis for date night." colin wayne is the founder and c-e-o of redline steel. i contacted him on wednesday, and he tells me he and his crew are working around the clock to get delayed orders out as fast as possible. he blames the delay on a vital machine going down, but he says the company spent about one hundred thousand dollars on back-up equipment to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. but some customers say that isn't enough. those here at redline tell me their goal is to have all delayed orders shipped out by next friday, february 8th. we'll be checking in with customers, and keep you posted after that deadline. reporting live in tanner,