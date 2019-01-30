Speech to Text for Huntsville hair stylist recovering after being run over by a car

back a day. new at six... a huntsville hair stylist is at home recovering tonight after getting run over by a car. police told us it all started after she finished doing another woman's hair -- and she didn't want to pay! investigators say the customer's boyfriend ran over the stylist outside a home salon on pulaski pike near northwest hester lane. waay 31's sydney martin is live inside huntsville police's north precinct after asking what was behind the bizarre crime. najahe-- the woman told me the disagreement was all over 20 dollars. and after her customer's boyfriend ran her over--- she's looking for justice. latosha white, victim "i spent four hours on your hair braiding..you are going to pay me my money." that's what latosha white told her customer after braiding her hair tuesday evening... white said the womanwho she only knows as tierra" wouldn't give her the remaining 20 dollars for the fifty five dollar service... so white told tierra she wanted the money from her boyfriend coming to pick her up. latosha white, victim , "call your boyfriend and tell him to get the rest cause your money's at home." that's when she said the two got into a verbal altercation inside her home salon.. "we were in a disagreement walking out of the house..and she said she can't believe i was acting like this about some hair." white told me that's when she was handed the 20 dollars from the customer's boyfriend---but the two still wouldn't leave her yard. "i'm going to shoot y'all or beat you up..just go on and leave." white explained the woman's boyfriend--threw her to the ground--and next thing she knew... "he kicked it in reverse and drug me up under it." now she's at home recovering--after being taken to huntsville hospital. and white's still in disbelief about how much money the fight was over. "20 dollars." huntsville police told me they urge business owners or any victims of crimes to let investigators handle it...and to not try to solve the matter themselves. as for white--police told us she's expected to make a full recovery. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.