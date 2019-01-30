Speech to Text for Answering Questions During Tax Return Season

tax season is in full swing and a lot of you have questions. you're wondering how the tax overhaul will impact your return and refund -- and how backed up the i-r-s is after the government shutdown. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to get the answers for you. bates - "i'm expecting and we were hoping to get that money around the time we are expecting so i hope it doesn't hold it up too much" candace bates is a future mom of two-- she told me she was hoping for a little more of a refund this year for new baby expenses. but with a combination of new tax code and the shutdown ... bates "i'm a little worried about it" people i talked to tell me -- they just don't know what to expect that confusion is why i sat down with joseph bearden-- a certified public accountant. bearden - "there's going to be some unexpected new rules this year because of all the new rules from the trump tax reform" bearden told me the top three things that will affect you. first-- higher standard deductions for almost everyone. second--personal and dependent exemptions are gone but... bearden "replaced by a bigger credit for exemptions, child tax credit and credit for other dependents" and third-- deductions have changed for business income "most people i talked to today were planning to file online -- something bearden says will make the process quicker --- and they were hopeful their returns will be hefty this year" manis "definitely looking forward to that, should help out a lot " bearden - "if they withheld too much tax you'll get a bigger refund ...if they withheld too little you might owe the irs some money" and-- despite tens of thousands of irs workers being called back to work earlier this month... bearden "they may be a little backed up at the moment because they're just getting back from the government shutdown" bearden says it typically will take about two weeks for you to get your refund-- but as we enter new territory this tax season it will vary person to person bates - "i hope it doesnt hold it up too much" in the tennessee valley sp waay31 news