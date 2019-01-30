Speech to Text for Huntsville Utilities crews work through cold weather

pm. our team coverage continues now... despite temperatures this low -- some people still have to spend their work day outside! waay 31's casey albritton joins us live after she spent the day seeing how huntsville utilities crews stay safe in freezing temperatures... i'm standing right where huntsville utility employees were working all day long out in the cold weather. i talked to some of the workers and learned one of the best ways they keep warm is to stay busy. garrett jones/ employee "on those days you just have to have your mind set and try to stay focused." garrett jones has been working for huntsville utilities for more than ten years...and he would love to avoid the cold weather...but knows it's part of the job. garrett jones/ employee "we try to stay out of it as much as we can but there's always something going on." joe gehrdes/ huntsville utilities "with utilities services, our people are always on call and always eyes on the systems and no matter what kind of weather conditions that we're under, our people have to be out working in it. he says when it gets this cold, there are a few things huntsville utility workers try to do to prepare. garrett jones/ employee "we've got all of our f4 clothing that we wear...it's pretty thick clothing, also thermal layers underneath...and you can wear insulated socks, wool socks. we've got glove protectors." garrett says the utility workers know what they signed up for when they started the job. garrett jones/ employee "you know, when you're coming into work, you know what your job consists of. you know you work outdoors and you know it's going to be cold." he says when temperatures get that low, there is only one thing you can do. garrett jones/ employee "we can't control the weather so you just have to make best of it as you can and like i said, there's always people who are going to say, you know, it's really cold out, i wish i wasn't doing this....but at the end of the day, we've got a job to do." the workers told me they're happy to do the work...they just try to do their best to stay warm until the day is over. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31