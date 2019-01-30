Speech to Text for Shelter Giving Dog Houses Away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them in danger. if it's too cold outside for you, it's too cold for your pet! animal control agents in the shoals are helping neighbors keep their pets warm. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the florence- lauderdale animal shelter to explain what they're doing. breken? jones- some of the calls we get involve pets without shelter especially in this cold weather. florence lauderdale animal shelter director cheryl jones tells us the community stepped up and provided them with dozens of dog houses so instead of getting onto pet owners they are helping them. jones- rather than write them a ticket we are trying to provide them get appropriate shelter for their animals. jones says so far they have delivered about 12 dog houses to those who need it, for free. jones- all they have to do is call us and tell us and we will get one out to them. chapel king, volunteers with the shelter and says people can put hay inside a dog house to insulate it. king- anything is better than being out in this cold. adam ingram stopped in at the shelter to look at the animals wednesday, he says giving the dog houses to those who maybe can't afford it shows the shelter wants to help, rather than punish. ingram- it's very beneficial because anybody that can't afford proper indoor living facilites for animals or proper outdoor facilites that they can just come and get a dog house to keep them warm. animal shelter officials tell me people can keep the dog houses and do not have to return them. they also send volunteers home with the dog houses in case people need one after hours. live in flo bt waay31.