Speech to Text for Alabama Department of Education Seeking Funds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama education officials are looking for extra funding for school safety projects! tuesday--- alabama superintendent eric mackey said the department of education wants an additional 22- million dollars for school safety projects! he said the money could be used for locks, cameras and other things. mackey also said they are seeking money to hire more nurses and to