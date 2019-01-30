Clear

Truck Drives Into Alabama Restaurant

new this morning-- we have video of a truck as he crashes through the front of a restaurant in mobile-- stop for a second and lets watch this. here are two angles of the truck's driver losing control and slamming into the restaurant named 45 seafood. the truck hit a parked a-t- v...went airborne...then went into the restaurant. the driver wasn't hurt - and won't face charges.
