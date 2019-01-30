Speech to Text for Tyson Recalls Nuggets For Possible Contamination

this morning, tyson foods is recalling one type of chicken nugget because the nuggets might have plastic inside of them. these are fully cooked panko nuggets packed in 5-pound bags. tyson reported a small number of customers who've complained they've found tiny pieces of soft blue plastic in the chicken. if you have one of these bags, take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund or