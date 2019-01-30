Clear

Death Row Inmate Files Lawsuit

Death Row Inmate Files Lawsuit

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Death Row Inmate Files Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

items" were found in cell blocks. this morning, a lawsuit was filed against the state of alabama by a death row inmate. dominique ray, who's muslim, claims the state is violating his rights because a christian prison chaplain is required to be in the execution chamber. the lawsuit claims-- the warden refused his request to have a muslim imam in the execution chamber. ray is scheduled to die on february 7th for the 1995 stabbing death of
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events