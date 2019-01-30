Speech to Text for Death Row Inmate Files Lawsuit

items" were found in cell blocks. this morning, a lawsuit was filed against the state of alabama by a death row inmate. dominique ray, who's muslim, claims the state is violating his rights because a christian prison chaplain is required to be in the execution chamber. the lawsuit claims-- the warden refused his request to have a muslim imam in the execution chamber. ray is scheduled to die on february 7th for the 1995 stabbing death of