Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. good morning bill and alyssa...whatever i learn on scene and how long neighbors will be without power vo the power outage was reported around time this morning. huntsville utilities has number of crews on scene working to get the power turned on as soon as possible. live right now we don't know what caused the outage. we'll keep you updated as we learn more information. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the cell phone belonging to a missing 14-year-old in tennessee pinged off a tower 140 miles from her house...the morning after she was last seen. savannah pruitt was reported missing by her parents on january 14th from their home in a small town south of knoxville. the f-b-i and tennessee bureau of investigation are both on the case. this morning, a lawsuit was filed against the state of alabama by a death row inmate. dominique ray, who's muslim, claims the state is violating his rights because a christian prison chaplain is required to be in the execution chamber, and his request to have a muslim was denied. a driver is behind bars after the madison county sheriff's office said he led huntsville police and eventually madison county deputies on a chase. the pursuit started in huntsville and ended near highway 53 and kelly spring road. the driver has been charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle. some freshman democratic lawmakers have created a proposal for legislation to help prevent government shutdowns. the shutdown forced some 800-thousand federal employees to be furloughed or work without pay...it also created some concerns about national security. a lot of the furloughed workers are starting receive back-pay-- that includes many people here in the tennessee valley. but - if for some reasons you haven't received your back pay - listen up. the office of management and budget reports you should receive your check by thursday at the latest. happening today, there is a lane closure this morning you need to know about before you head out the door. the northbound outside lane and shoulder at falkville will close at 8-30 this morning in morgan county. happening today, the brand new kroger in hartselle will celebrate its "re-grand"" opening. a special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place this morning at 7.