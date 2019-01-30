Speech to Text for Lawsuit Against Bentley Moves Forward

out of the prison. the defamation lawsuit against former governor bentley heads to trial in september-- but it has to go through mediation first. that is an order from a federal judge. the former head of the alabama law enforcement agency - spencer collier - says then governor bentley fired him and discredited him because collier wouldn't help cover-up an affair with rebecca mason. only a court can decide if an when mediation is over-- and will ultimately proceed to a trial.