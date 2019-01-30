Speech to Text for Serial Rapist Extradited Back to Alabama

a $30,000 dollar bond. a convicted human trafficker who escaped from prison near birmingham is back in alabama this morning. corey davis was extradited monday after he was caught in kentucky. he's in the limestone county correctional facility. davis was convicted of human trafficking in lauderdale county back in 2017. he broke out of the saint clair prison last week by hiding in a trailer which was then moved