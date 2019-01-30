Clear

Serial Rapist Extradited Back to Alabama

Serial Rapist Extradited Back to Alabama

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Serial Rapist Extradited Back to Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a $30,000 dollar bond. a convicted human trafficker who escaped from prison near birmingham is back in alabama this morning. corey davis was extradited monday after he was caught in kentucky. he's in the limestone county correctional facility. davis was convicted of human trafficking in lauderdale county back in 2017. he broke out of the saint clair prison last week by hiding in a trailer which was then moved
Huntsville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events