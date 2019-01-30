Clear

Charged With Attempted Murder

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 8:44 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

investigation. a woman in jefferson county is accused of attacking another woman with a machete. here is the woman jefferson county deputies say is responsible - corina d'andrea. the 18-year-old victim survived, but has injuries to her head and arms-- her one hand was nearly cut off. d'andrea is in the jefferson county jail on attempted murder charges with
