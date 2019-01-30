Clear

Body Found on the Side of the Highway

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 8:42 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

cat dead. this morning we learned more about a body found on the side of a road in tennessee! the tennessee highway patrol told us a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the scene. the body was found in the area of lynchburg highway in moore county - which is right outside of lincoln county. the tennessee highway patrol is handling
