Speech to Text for Stalking Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are expected. this morning an arab man is behind bars -- facing several charges-- among them -- animal cruelty and stalking! a couple said they came home and found michael cale in their home. police said the female victim met cale online. when she filed a police report -- he began threatening her! the victims were out of town friday -- but came home saturday to find cale in their home-- and their