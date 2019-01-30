Clear

Stalking Arrest

Stalking Arrest

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 8:41 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

are expected. this morning an arab man is behind bars -- facing several charges-- among them -- animal cruelty and stalking! a couple said they came home and found michael cale in their home. police said the female victim met cale online. when she filed a police report -- he began threatening her! the victims were out of town friday -- but came home saturday to find cale in their home-- and their
