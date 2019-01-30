Speech to Text for Charged with Burglary

forecast. an admitted serial-burglar continues to reveal more information about the crimes he says he committed-- and some of the details are really disturbing. eddie fulmer told investigators he took part in at least 24 burglaries across limetsone county. in one case he said he broke into a house and stole things like guns - chainsaws - and tools-- all the while young kids were asleep in the house. neighbors say burglaries aren't something they should have to worry about. it is a peaceful place, and to think that you leave home and have to worry about if you're going to come back to things you worked hard for being gone. this morning-- fulmer is in the limestone county jail on multiple burglary and theft charges. officials say additional