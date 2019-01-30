Clear

Local Church Stays Open to Keep People Warm

Local Church Stays Open to Keep People Warm

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Local Church Stays Open to Keep People Warm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperature.. pastor thomas shamblee - who leads the church of the living god in guntersville - told waay 31 they only had one person come into the warming shelter as cold weather swept in. however - he told waay 31 he expects to see more people as temps continue to fall. shamblee said the shelter will stay open to those in need through the cold weather. for
Huntsville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events