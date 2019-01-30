Speech to Text for Local Church Stays Open to Keep People Warm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperature.. pastor thomas shamblee - who leads the church of the living god in guntersville - told waay 31 they only had one person come into the warming shelter as cold weather swept in. however - he told waay 31 he expects to see more people as temps continue to fall. shamblee said the shelter will stay open to those in need through the cold weather. for