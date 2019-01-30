Clear

Freezing Nights Cause Stress on Energy Grid

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

a steady flow. it's so cold this morning- your first thought may be to bump up the heater in your house-- but huntsville utilities says don't! the use of "emergency heat" can use 10 times as much energy than maintaining a consistent temperature. huntsville utilities recommends setting and leaving your heater at a comfortable
