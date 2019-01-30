Speech to Text for Local Plumber Says to Run Faucets Over Night

i hope you dripped your pipes overnight with these freezing temperatures. plumber michael bingham says the weather kept his employees busy tuesday. and he said a lot of it's been preventive work like fixing leaks and insulating pipes ahead of the freezing temps. to prevent damage to your pipes bingham recommends leaving your cabinets open to expose pipes to the heat in your home - and letting your faucet run overnight. if it's ever froze before, you know, that's the main faucet you want to have a constant flow on. it doesn't matter if it's on an outer wall or not. if you don't want to see me let the water run. bingham was specific and said a dripping faucet won't cut it. to possibly save your pipes you have