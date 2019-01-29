Speech to Text for Auburn Basketball's AUTLIVE game Saturday

auburn basketball's out live game is saturday against alabama. bruce pearl is looking to raise money for those battling cancer.. out-live shirts will be on sale at auburn arena tomorow for the mizzou game, pearl wants fans to buy the shirt, then wear them saturday. 100 percent of sales and donations go to to patients. one of the agencies recieving money from out-live is the rusell hill cancer foundation in huntsville. its the fourth year bruce pearl has put this on.... fans there saturday will ahve a chance tow write a survivor's name or someone who've they losts name on a card to remember them.. and hopefully we will have 6 7000 people with a card, honoring cancer battlers, survivors and heros, and i hope thats going to be a special moment, and everyone can take that card back with them as a reminder. shirt is 20 bucks. on sale tomorrow at 7:30 for mizzou game, so tell your kids who go to auburn, family friends...hopefully we can find